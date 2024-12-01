Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge

The Greater Essex County District School Board collected over 3 million grams of cereal in their 22nd annual Cereal Box Challenge in November.

The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the board.

One particular student donated over 1,200 boxes of cereal – seventh grade student Owen from McWilliam Public School has asked since he was in Kindergarten that instead of giving him birthday presents, his friends and family make donations to the cereal drive.

This year, his school won the Cereal Box Challenge trophy, with his school averaging 1,898 grams per student.