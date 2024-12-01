Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent

On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.

A westbound vehicle left the roadway and entered a water-filled ditch on Queens Line.

Officers entered the water and helped the driver to safety.

The road was temporarily closed while trucks worked to remove the vehicle from the water.

The vehicle was removed, and the road reopened, however officers caution the need for increased alertness in changing road conditions, especially in the winter months.