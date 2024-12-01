WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent

    File Photo File Photo
    Share

    On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.

    A westbound vehicle left the roadway and entered a water-filled ditch on Queens Line.

    Officers entered the water and helped the driver to safety.

    The road was temporarily closed while trucks worked to remove the vehicle from the water.

    The vehicle was removed, and the road reopened, however officers caution the need for increased alertness in changing road conditions, especially in the winter months. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News