The New Democrat incumbent in Windsor-Tecumseh is apologizing for a past recording that is making the rounds on social media.

Cheryl Hardcastle is heard on a telephone call that took place shortly after the 2014 municipal election, when she lost the mayoral race in Tecumseh to Gary McNamara.

According to Hardcastle, the 40-minute call was recorded without her knowledge, and she apologized Thursday when asked about it at a news conference.

"It was an emotional time for me and I said some things I don't believe are true and I move forward from that," said Hardcastle. "Deeply sorry and keep focusing on community service."

In the audio recording, which has been edited, Hardcastle can be heard calling voters "stupid" and said residents "drank his Koolaid."

"I was going through stuff with my dad at the hospital at the time and no sleep," said Hardcastle. "I'm not making excuses though, I'm just saying that's the situation with that phone call."

The recording was uploaded to YouTube back in 2015, but it is gaining traction this week after an online post by the True North Centre for Public Policy, a registered Canadian charity that describes itself as an independent and non-partisan advocacy organization.

In the recording -- Hardcastle said "They just drank his Kool-aid, or you just ate his pablum," when describing voter support for McNamara. "You bought into his f***ing little show… like I just can't believe people are that stupid," said Hardcastle on the tape.

"I respect every voter, I respect the process and all I could say, I said things that weren't true because it was emotional," said Hardcastle on Thursday. "You can't explain that, I have to deeply apologize."

"I'm just very embarrassed and I feel so bad about sharing these inappropriate comments with someone that I trusted in a moment and made a mistake," added Hardcastle.

According to Hardcastle, the person she was speaking to on the tape -- Antonello Di Millo, who also ran for mayor in 2014 -- did not know the call was being recorded either.

Hardcastle is running in Windsor-Tecumseh against Conservative Leo Demarce, Irek Kusmierczyk of the Liberals, Giovanni Abati of the Green Party, Dan Burr of the People's Party of Canada and Laura Chesnik of the Marxist-Leninist Party.

The federal election is Oct. 21.