

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The bombshell discovery of photos of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau in brownface appears to have prompted other candidates to come forward with their own past transgressions.

Windsor West Green Party candidate Quinn Hunt made the admission on Twitter that he is guilty of racist, sexist and homophobic remarks.

“Looking back I have espoused racist and sexist ideology, nearly entirely through jokes I shouldn't have made,” he said on Twitter.

Hunt says he's been making amends for the past two years after living with a new roommate in university opened his eyes.

"I almost said a joke that I would've said with other friends and if I said it in front of this person, they would've been very offended. That's when I realized that I needed to change," he says.

Speaking to CTV New, University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan says Trudeau's shocking blackface scandal has forced candidates across the country to do a campaign re-calculation.

“It changes the strategies and it changes the way in which the rest of the election unfolds. All campaigns sort of plan out what the next 40 days are going to be and they sort of think of different announcements. It's really hard to plan out a scandal,” she says.

Hunt has offered to personally apologize to anyone he's offended with his past comments and stresses his campaign is on the side of marginalized communities, with social justice issues a key pillar of the Green Party message.

“Part of that, dealing with social justice issues, is accepting that they exist and part of why they exist is our inherent learned biases."