A University of Windsor political science professor says the images of Justin Trudeau in brownface and blackface are a game changer.

Lydia Miljan admits she was shocked to see the images of the Liberal leader.

TIME Magazine published a photo from an 'Arabian Nights' themed party when Trudeau was 29 years old in 2001. Two separate instances emerged of Trudeau wearing brownface or blackface makeup after the news broke of the first instance on Wednesday night.

"Monday was a fabulous day for the Liberals, and the polar opposite was yesterday and today," says Miljan, referring to Trudeau's visit to Windsor on Monday night.

"This does cast a terrible pall on their campaign and I think this is going to put them at a disadvantage in terms of how they're going to unroll the rest of their strategy and the rest of their campaign promises," adds Miljan.

All four Liberal candidates in ridings in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent say they are disappointed by the images but still support Trudeau and the party.

Miljan tells CTV News the issue won't go away quickly.

"It's problematic for them that we're talking about it and (Trudeau) can't do any announcements today on platform and this is not going to go away any time soon because it's hit the international press," says Miljan.

The controversy jammed the phone lines at AM800's the Lynn Martin Show, as callers criticized and offered support to Trudeau over three hours.

The photo published by TIME appeared in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau was a teacher at the time.

Trudeau apologized on Wednesday and acknowledged that he was dressed as Aladdin.

"It was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself. I’m pissed off at myself for having done it. I wish I hadn’t done it, but I did it and I apologize for it,” Trudeau said.

In another photo that emerged, Trudeau was dressed up in a high school talent show and the photo was printed in the Brebeuf College yearbook. The other instance stems from a video shot in the early 1990’s and obtained by Global News showing Trudeau in blackface.

With files from CTVNews.ca.