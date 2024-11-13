Is a federal cap on international students bringing relief to Windsor's rental market?
It's been nearly a year since the federal government announced caps on international student permits and a real estate broker and landlord in Windsor said he's seen slight improvements in his ability to match people in need of housing with rental units.
"Before this news came out, students had a hard time finding good rental places or for less rent. The students were spreading downtown, even going into the Walkerville area," said Aditya Soma, owner of Save Max WinCity Realty.
"But now, there are a little more properties available."
The cap, announced by Canada’s immigration minister in January 2023, limits the number of international students post-secondary institutions can accept.
Officials at the time said the policy aims to ease pressure on housing markets and public services, such as health care, that have been strained by the growing influx of international students.
While the cap applies nationwide, its impact varies by city, said Frazier Fathers, a researcher and consultant for Community Policy Solutions.
"I suspect a big urban center, like Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal, with multiple universities and multiple major employers, is still going to have high rental demands no matter what," Fathers said.
"But when you get into mid-sized cities like Windsor, Windsor isn’t so large from a housing market perspective. It’s going to have an impact to some degree."
Like many post-secondary institutions across the country, the University of Windsor has seen a decline in its international student population this year compared to last.
The university welcomed 4,284 international graduate students in the fall 2023 semester, but accepted just 3,052 this year — a drop of about 29 per cent, according to data provided by the university.
"In theory, that should alleviate some demand on rental housing," Fathers said, adding it’s too early to determine the long-term impacts of the cap.
Early indicators, however, suggest some changes.
According to rentals.ca, rental rates for a two-bedroom unit in Windsor have dropped seven per cent this year compared to last.
"So maybe there’s something in there, where international students were sharing a unit — two graduate students were coming, finding a roommate, sharing that unit, splitting that cost — and maybe there’s just a little less demand for that as a whole," Fathers said.
For 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) limited new study permits to 360,000 — a 35 per cent reduction from the previous year.
In 2025, the cap will tighten further to 437,000 permits, a decrease of 10% compared to 2024.
This capped level is expected to remain in place through 2026.
The temporary nature of the cap has raised concerns that housing pressures could increase again in 2027 and beyond.
Soma, however, said there’s no reason to panic just yet.
"Many things can change. The government can change after one year. The policies can change. There are always some new changes coming in," he said.
He added that the slowdown in international student arrivals, paired with housing initiatives at all levels of government, could pressure owners of less desirable units to improve them to attract tenants.
"The City of Windsor, for example, has been giving additional support for people who are developing properties,” said Soma.
“They’ve been putting their efforts to increase the supply, which is a really good thing.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested on gun charges in Canada
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
What makes walking so great for your health and what else you need to do
Medical experts agree that walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. While it’s not the only sort of exercise people should do, it’s a great first step toward a healthy life.
U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings
The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
Spy service officer denies threatening Montreal man who was later imprisoned in Sudan
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service official has denied threatening a Montreal man who was later imprisoned and allegedly tortured by authorities in Sudan.
Dave Coulier, 'Full House' star, has cancer
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Donald Trump picks Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
Canada bracing for 'tough' talks as Trump's pick calls northern border an 'extreme vulnerability'
The Canadian government is aware it's likely in for 'tough conversations' with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's administration, after his border czar said there is 'an extreme national security vulnerability' he intends to tackle at the Canada-U.S. border.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Take a look inside Amazon’s new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont.
Amazon says its new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont. is the first-of-its-kind in the country.
-
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer dies, fight continues to get provincial funding for expensive drug treatment
The family of a young Kitchener woman, who died Sunday from a rare bile duct cancer, is promising her quest to get provincial funding for a drug that helped extend her life will continue.
London
-
Jury hears police interview with co-accused recorded days after fatal bush party shooting
Testimony at a London courthouse continued Wednesday, as London Police Detective Jim MacLachlan took the stand in the seventeenth day of evidence in the case of the murder of Josue Silva.
-
Winter park maintenance, donated LAV, and funding shelter beds among council proposals for 2025 Budget
There will be new choices for city council to consider when the 2025 Municipal Budget Update is debated next week at city hall.
-
Big funding for tiny homes helps tackle homelessness in St. Thomas
Eight tiny homes already on the site were built in a three-day building blitz by a number of builders and contractors. They are just the first of 40 homes that will be built on the property.
Barrie
-
Owner of 8 pups prepared to move if not granted an exemption to township's dog bylaw
An Everett, Ont. woman finds herself in a bit of a dog fight with the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio after being told she has too many puppies.
-
New county police service being assessed in response to rising OPP costs
In response to Ontario Provincial Police costs going way up next year, the County of Simcoe is assessing the feasibility of creating a county police service.
-
Homeowner calls police after unexpected visit from stranger
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario couple charged in their baby girl's 2022 death
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
Sudbury firefighters rescue person trapped in school elevator
Sudbury firefighters had to use special equipment to extricate a person trapped inside a local school's elevator on Monday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Victim threatened with a machete as suspects stole from Sault, Ont., business
A victim who tried to intervene as two people stole items from a Sault business Tuesday was threatened with a machete.
-
Northern Ontario couple charged in their baby girl's 2022 death
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
-
Injured hiker from southern Ont. rescued from Killarney Provincial Park by helicopter
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo scrapping youth discount fares, increasing seniors passes 120% in 2025 budget
OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.
-
Ottawa taxpayers facing 3.9% tax hike, 5% hike in transit fares in 2025 budget
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
-
9 things that will cost you more in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
Toronto
-
Removing bike lanes on major Toronto streets would cost at least $48 million: city staff
Removing bike lanes on sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue could cost taxpayers at least $48 million.
-
Hamilton police chief releases statement following fatal police-involved shooting, promises 'lines of communication' will remain open
Hamilton’s police chief is looking to set the record straight on several “factual inaccuracies” that he says have been circulating regarding the fatal police-involved shooting of a 43-year-old father of three in the city over the weekend.
-
Police associations call for 'immediate action' on bail reform after Toronto gunfight
Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.
Montreal
-
Montreal man pricked by dirty needle picking up his keys
A Montreal man was pricked by a dirty needle while picking up his keys that had fallen in a pile of leaves.
-
Quebec online ticket reseller sent 26 fines for allegedly hiking prices
Quebec’s crown prosecutors sent online ticket reseller Billets.ca more than two dozen fines for selling concert tickets at a higher price than the seller authorized.
-
Veteran's health transformed by groundbreaking surgery to repair narrowed windpipe
As a military veteran, Lisa Cyr has fought many battles, but one of the hardest has been with her health. A 3D-printed stent has now helped her turn a page in her life.
Winnipeg
-
'It's great to be a fan in Manitoba': Bombers, Jets success creating excitement throughout Winnipeg
Excitement can be felt throughout Winnipeg these days as both the Winnipeg Jets and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been dominating.
-
'Huge': Bruce Springsteen's first-ever Winnipeg performance set for tonight
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
-
Manitoba premier shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
Edmonton
-
'It was total betrayal': Leduc woman finds herself in trouble with law after falling for romance scam
After losing her husband of 30 years to cancer, a man she'd been with since high school, a Leduc-area woman found herself lonely and vulnerable.
-
12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
-
Police seeking good samaritan from hit-and-run in southeast Edmonton
Police are looking for someone who witnessed a hit-and-run in southeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Conservationists call for greater transparency, systemic review of Calgary Zoo
The sudden death of a two-year-old gorilla at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has prompted some conservation experts to push for change.
-
Cochrane RCMP lay charges in human trafficking investigation
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Regina
-
Here's where to watch Regina's election results tonight
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
Residents cast their ballots for Regina civic election
The chilly temperatures and long lines did not deter voters from coming out. CTV News was able to catch up with voters at polling stations across the city.
-
Here's who is running for mayor and council seats across southern Saskatchewan
Urban municipalities across southern Saskatchewan are preparing for their civic elections on November 13.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to trafficking bear parts, fined almost $9,000
A British Columbia man was fined thousands of dollars after pleading guilty to multiple bear-part-trafficking charges in Port Coquitlam provincial court Wednesday.
-
Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan
A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.
-
B.C. ports to resume operations Thursday, employer says
The federal government has ordered operations at B.C.'s ports to resume Thursday, according to the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.
Vancouver Island
-
Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan
A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.
-
B.C. ports to resume operations Thursday, employer says
The federal government has ordered operations at B.C.'s ports to resume Thursday, according to the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.
-
Testing confirms B.C. teen infected with Canada's first human case of avian flu
Federal health officials have confirmed that a B.C. teen who is currently in hospital has Canada's first human case of H5N1 avian flu.
Atlantic
-
Beetles from B.C. settling in Nova Scotia, taking up the fight to rescue hemlocks
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
-
'I can only turn the thermostat down so low': NB Power customers wait for finer details of incoming rate hike
NB Power says customers should have a better idea soon about how much more they’ll be paying on utility bills, following last week’s approval of a nearly 20 per cent increase over two years.
-
Health PEI records blown away by strong winds
Health PEI says strong winds are responsible for the disappearance of a “small amount” of paper records.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.