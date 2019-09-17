

CTV Windsor





A Green Party candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is defending his stance on abortion issues.

CTV News has learned Mark Vercouteren said he is pro-life in a survey from 2014.

In a statement, he says “I meant that I believe in the sanctity of all life, but that this does not override a woman's right to choose.”

Vercourteren says the campaign life coalition re-used his answers in their 2018 survey without his permission.

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says Vercouteren was fully vetted before being allowed to run for the party.

“We ask every candidate, is there anything with which you disagree in our party statements and values, he didn't put down abortion, because he doesn't differ from the party position. He's ready, he has supported for some time, supported the right of a woman to a safe and legal abortion,” says May.