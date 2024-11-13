WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Body recovered from Detroit River

    Fighting Island in LaSalle, Ont. seen on Google Maps. (Source: Google Maps)
    The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.

    On Wednesday morning around 9:30, police were called with reports of a body floating in the river near Fighting Island.

    Emergency services responded, recovering the body of a man. The identity and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

    No further details have been provided by the LPS at this time.

    Anyone with information that could be helpful for the investigation is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.

    Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 519-258-8477.

