Coat drives begin as colder weather approaches

    As colder weather comes closer, winter coat drives are beginning to surface again.

    Amherstburg Community Services has set up at Encounter Church on Alma Street, giving away coats to those in need.

    The annual coat drive takes place with assistance from the UHC Hub of Opportunities.

    The organization gives out coats, hats and mittens to anyone who asks.

    They are at the church on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    After the coat drive wraps, more festivities are in store for Amherstburg Community Services.

    “Next, we have coming up our ‘Stuff a Stocking for a Senior’, 175 packages will go out to people, we have a Feast with Friends luncheon coming up in December, gift exchange for only $9,” said Peggy Thompson, community awareness and fundraising for the organization.

    “You get a great meal and a gift, and we hope to see everybody.”

    If you would like to participate, more information can be found on Amherstburg Community Services’ website or Facebook page.

