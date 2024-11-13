Windsor businesses see boost in alcohol sales following province-wide expansion
Convenience stores in Windsor are racking up business more than two months after alcohol sales expanded across Ontario.
Since Sept. 5, more than 4,700 eligible stores in Ontario have become officially licensed to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.
"From what I'm hearing across the board, a lot of convenience stores have been saved by this initiative," said Terry Yaldo, chair of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association and owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor.
"Being able to sell it from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., people really appreciate that. Everybody's on a different schedule. So, you're not kind of locked into LCBO or the Beer Store hours. You've got a little bit more flexibility, so that's been great."
According to Yaldo, there has been an increase in customer foot traffic, but he notes there have been issues restocking many of the ready-to-drink cocktails, with delays and shortages impacting their availability.
He said the stock issues are part of the early growing pains.
"In terms of the convenience industry, we've all seen an increase in foot traffic, increase in sales that helps with other products. The chips, the ice, the chocolates. So, we definitely appreciate the newfound business and we love seeing the new faces that we were able to service at Midway Convenience."
He continued, adding everything has been running smoothly, based off of what he’s heard.
“We have no issues with under-agers,” he said,
“For us, we ID everybody. It just makes it easier for our staff. People have their ID ready. It's been a great experience."
Yaldo said it will take some time to see the true impact of expanded alcohol sales, suggesting it could take a year to compare data.
"I wish I could constantly have my shelves full, but unfortunately, as you see, it's not the case," said Yaldo.
Midway Convenience is struggling to keep up with demand on shelves, as expected in the early phases of alcohol sales. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
"I think there's space for everybody to be profitable and give consumers what they want."
Meantime, local craft brewers also say expanded alcohol access for Ontarians has been a positive for business.
The co-owner of Walkerville Brewery, Mike Brkovich, told CTV News the expanded sales options have opened the door for new product formats, but doesn't believe it will lead to more craft beer production.
"From our perspective, the introduction of the legislation allowed it to be much easier for our customers to purchase our products where they want to, when they want to," Brkovich said, noting stores with the licence to sell have to reserve 20 per cent shelf space for small Ontario beer, cider and premixed cocktail producers.
"We feel it's really going to be a positive for our business going forward,” he said.
“It's been a positive in that we filled the pipeline with all the initial requests from all the convenience stores. They were contacting us even before it was implemented.”
For Walkerville Brewery, Brkovich said production has remained the same, allowing the business to introduce new formats, such as its six packs.
"I don't think there's going to be more beer sold provincially in a year,” he said.
“You just have to keep your piece of the pie."
