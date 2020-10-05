WINDSOR, ONT. -- A phone survey will be conducted on behalf of the Windsor Police Service to assist with the next “Strategic Business Plan.”

Police say over a two-week period starting Tuesday, Windsor and Amherstburg residents may receive a phone call from Leger, a national surbey research firm on behald of the Windsor Police Service.

The randomly dialed calls will ask for information to complete a public needs surbvey from the regions Windsor police provide service.

“The goal of the survey is to obtain a thorough understanding of community perceptions regarding policing and public safety concerns,” a WPS news releast states. “Furthermore, this survey will provide a citizen-based assessment of services delivered by the Windsor Police Service.”

WPS says the survey will be conducted independently in an effort to avoid any biases. Individual answers will be kept confidential by Leger.

Participants will not be asked their name or identity and no funds or specific personal financial information will be requested.