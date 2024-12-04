WINDSOR
Windsor

Windsor police employee facing new fraud charges

Share
News -

The former fleet manager for the Windsor Police Service is facing seven charges on allegations of fraud.

CTV News has learned James Brush had five additional charges laid against him in November.

They include:

  • Fraud Under $5,000
  • Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Data
  • Fraud Over $5,000
  • Utter Forged Document
  • Fraud Over $5,000

Brush was initially charged with fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of a corporate credit card this past July.

Officials say Brush has 17 years of service with the police department.

They say he has been suspended from work, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation and the charges before the courts.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News