No impaired charges laid during RIDE program
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 4:30PM EDT
File photo of a police R.I.D.E program. (CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are some positive numbers following a RIDE program in Windsor.
Windsor police inspected 532 vehicles Friday night.
Officers administered six roadside tests with just one three-day licence suspension issued.
There were no criminal offences found during the program.
The program was conducted at three different locations.