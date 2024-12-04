Mourning the loss of dramatic arts program, UWindsor students turn grief into performing arts piece

With no theatre company like the University Players to rely on anymore, dramatic arts students were devastated. They've used that pain to create their first play since the budget cuts in June, turning their hurt into art.

"I think it's really good to get it out," said Jeremiah McEachrane, a fourth year student from Brampton. "It's really getting all of our thoughts, all of our feelings about the situation out and I think we've really managed to create a really raw experience and intimate experience for the audience as well."

The students are working on their craft in a classroom studio at the university. The acting is raw and the pain is visible. "There's a lot of honesty in the piece." McEachrane said.

The University of Windsor needed a budget savings in excess of $5.6 million. Cuts were announced in June which included the University Players.

In a statement from the school, "The University of Windsor values and supports our students' right to explore and share their perspectives in constructive and innovative ways. As an institution committed to academic excellence and engagement, we believe that creative spaces provide important opportunities for reflection."

"I think this has really been a time for us to reflect on all the feelings maybe we are bottling up, all the things we wish could happen," said fourth year student Dominika Dudzik. "I think we really wanted to wrap it up with hope."

The play is called 'Where I Was When' and centers around their phones.

Students perform their piece, December 4, 2024 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

"They all found out through their phones by their email tags, phone call, group chat, and they were all very passionate about it," explained Kerry Ann Doherty, sessional instructor for the Works In Progress class. "I thought, well, let's see what we can do with that."

Doherty helped students create the piece in six weeks.

"The climax is how it made them feel and how and then hope at the end that we still create art, even if powers that be say you can't."

Students are working on projects they'll be performing in the community in the near future.

"We're still eager to make things," Dudzik said. "Even if it takes more time, even if we have to give more of ourselves and it's not in the structure that we hoped. I think we all really want to adapt and show we're still here."

Jeremiah is inspired by what the play represents. "I think what this piece is going to show people, even not in theater, is that you can always move forward."