'We just want to make sure every child is covered': Street Help assisting youth this holiday season

Officials at the Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte Street have posted a list online with first names, ages and genders of dozens of children and teenagers, hoping members of the community can help with Christmas gift donations.

They say many of those less fortunate that rely on Street Help do not have custody of their children, but are still a Mom or Dad, asking for people to consider sponsoring a child, or children this holiday season.

"We just want to make sure every child is covered," said Street Help administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger.

Wilson-Furlonger said it's been an annual tradition that began over 30 years ago before Street Help existed, suggesting all children have the right to feel loved, no matter the circumstance their family finds themselves in.

"We started the Christmas program specifically for people that didn't have custody of their children, and the why of that is really important," Wilson-Furlonger explained. "If you do have custody of your kids, you come to the Salvation Army, Sparky's Toy Drive, and you can register to be able to get gifts for your children for Christmas. I am not trying to single out those agencies out. Those agencies are a beautiful thing, but it left out a minority of people that we felt that still needed to be served."

Wilson-Furlonger said to protect their privacy, the names listed aren't the actual names of the youth registered.

She said people with custody of their kids are also calling in looking to be included, but are first directed to other programs before determining if they qualify, noting the goal is to help those without parental custody, but understand some families are in dire straits.

"I believe the numbers going to be much larger because the world is changing ," Wilson-Furlonger continued. "There's also a number of people that are coming in that are begging to be put on the list.

"We've already had 50 register already I believe that was Thursday or Friday, and more calls coming in," Wilson-Furlonger said.

She told CTV News that they raised the age this year after previously cutting things off at 15, noting many older youth have younger siblings and often feel left out as a result. Wilson-Furlonger said gift cards or certificates are welcome so older youth can decide themselves what to get.

"That person can go and purchase whatever is on their needed list. They might want a pair of shoes. They might want a new winter coat and they might not be getting what they want from the charity. So to be able to get what they want might be a good thing for them."

Wilson-Furlonger added, "We're going to do the best we can to make sure not a single child misses Christmas, because Christmas and children, they belong together. It's a time for them to be full of joy and we know Christmas is not just about toys, but it is important that we make sure Christmas is all about love."

Anyone able to assist is encouraged to call the Street Help office or to visit the Street Help Windsor website.