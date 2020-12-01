WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare will be temporarily suspending all non-direct patient service providers due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.

There have been three additional cases associated with the outbreak on the third floor of the rehabilitation tower, a news release from HDGH said.

The temporary suspension includes:

All DCP’s (Designated Care Partner Visitation Program)

Contractors, students and Hairdressing Services

Patients who require end-of-life (palliative) care and who are actively dying as defined by the clinical team may have two visitors present at any given time.

Those who are not actively dying are permitted to one visitor. This visitor must remain the same person.

“It is important to note that the precautions we are implementing are not just as a result of our internal outbreak,” the news release states. “It is equally important because daily numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex continue to show that we have a significant amount of community spread with a growing list of institutional/schools/workplaces, hospital and LTC/retirement home outbreaks.”

HDGH said it will continue to work closely with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and will provide updates as circumstances evolve.

“We deeply regret the worry, concern and pain that this has caused for our staff, our patients and their families and our community and commit to providing timely updates as soon as we can,” the release said.

HDGH is welcoming those with questions to submit them by visiting the hospital’s website.