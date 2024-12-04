'Hollywood Holidays' celebrates Christmas flicks at the Chrysler Theatre

St. Clair College student-performers are spreading Christmas cheer as they prep for opening night of their upcoming Hollywood Holidays production.

Hollywood Holidays is a musical that celebrates all-time favorite Christmas movies from the past. Some of the Yuletide flicks showcased include: The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Elf and Christmas Vacation.

With many musical numbers to learn, along with the choreography and set changes - the cast collectively have 500 costume changes. This production is a daunting challenge, but one embraced by all involved.

Rehearsal of Hollywood Holidays at The Chrysler Theatre by St. Clair College music theatre students (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Kristyn Wiklanski is the program co-ordinator of musical theatre at St. College in Windsor. Wiklanski is also the director and choreographer of the Christmas production.

“It's fantastic - and, you know, the students have done an amazing job of their character development and their research, and they're really embodying all of these characters from the movie,” said Wiklanski. “It's very exciting to watch.”

The curtain goes up at the Chrysler Theatre December 6th and 7th then again from the 12th to the 14th.