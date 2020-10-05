WINDSOR, ONT. -- A LaSalle youth and his parents were warned by police after a COVID-19 party complaint.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 25, LaSalle police say they received information that a large party was happening at a home near the corner of Cousineau and Northway, with about 30 youths in attendance.

Officers say they arrived on scene and the partygoers began fleeing from the residence. The young resident remained on scene and spoke with the officers.

Police say the young person confessed that his parents were out of town, who were then contacted by police and returned early.

Officers ensured that the party was shut down.

Police say both the youth and his parents were informed of the possible charges and fines associated with COVID-19 violations and that the offence is very serious.