WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police issued 156 tickets Thanksgiving weekend as part of a national campaign focusing on road safety.

Police say the infractions included speeding, disobeying stop sign and seat belt or equipment offences.

"Our community has seen an increase in stunt driving and speeding offences since the onset of the pandemic,” staff sergeant Ted Novak, who supervises the Windsor police Traffic Enforcement Branch said in a news release. “Many fatal collisions are a result of increased speeds or distracted driving."

The campaign, “Operation Impact” is a national public education campaign that took place over the long weekend which aimed to emphasizes individual accountability in supporting safe traffic on the roads.

The campaign focused on education and enforcement of impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and driving without a seatbelt.

As a result of #OperationImpact2020 our TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT BRANCH issued:

156 Enforcement Actions (including speeding/disobey stop sign/seat belt/equipment offences

Collisions ARE preventable!

Drive like you did the day you took that road test.

Collisions ARE preventable!

Drive like you did the day you took that road test.

Safety Doesn't Happen By Accident!

Police say those offences are the primary causes of death and injury on Canadian roadways.

Each year, motor vehicle collisions cause the death of around 2,000 Canadians, seriously injure 10,000 people and injure around 165,000 people, police say.

“Motor vehicle collisions are not "accidents,” the news release states. “They are typically the direct result of a conscious decision a driver has made, often an error regarding a rule of the road - hence this year's theme Safety Doesn't Happen by Accident!”