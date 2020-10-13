WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police officers were out in full force over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, handing out a total of 345 tickets.

Police were focusing their efforts on road safety as part of ‘Operation Impact’.

“We would like to remind motorists that road safety is a priority here in Chatham-Kent and that your actions have an impact,” said police in a news release. “Don’t let the impact of your choices be a collision on our roads.”

The tickets are for various offences, such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, parking infractions and other various Highway Traffic Act offences.

One person was charged with impaired driving, two drivers were charged with stunt driving and seven suspended drivers were removed from our roads.