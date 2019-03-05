Windsor Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the SIU, after a man suffered a broken wrist.

On Feb. 6, 2019, a 37 year old man was arrested at his home for a domestic situation.

The next day, the man was denied bail, and returned to a cell, where he punched the door.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, where doctors diagnosed and treated him for a broken wrist.

Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco, says “The video evidence establishes the man caused his fractured right wrist when he himself punched the cell door. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault..