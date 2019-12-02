WINDSOR -- Windsor police officers caught a masked man who was running away after allegedly assaulting another man.

Police say an alert citizen reported what was believed to be a fight at a home in the 400 block of Crawford Avenue.

Officers arrived in the area and heard noises that sounded like a garage door and a person hopping a chain link fence. Officers quickly found a man in the area dressed in dark clothing, including a mask.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officers went to the home and found an adult male victim, who police say had been assaulted.

The victim was transported to hospital, where it was determined he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located in possession of the suspect.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate the incident and believes this to be a targeted incident.

James Lachine, 45, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, having a facemask with intent to commit an offence and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.