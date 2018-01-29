

Windsor police officers arrested a man on Ouellette Avenue related to a homicide investigation in London.

Officers with the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad were actively working on an investigation in Windsor on Friday around 1 p.m.

Police were inside a business in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue when their attention was drawn to a man matching the description of a person wanted out of London.

Officers approached the subject man, who then fled on foot. Officers pursued the male, and called for assistance.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Emergency Services Unit, patrol division, and police dog unit attended to assist.

Ali Fageer, 23, from Toronto, was arrested without incident.

Investigation determined that Fageer was wanted by Windsor Police Service on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant for the charge of escaping lawful custody.

Police say it was further confirmed that Fageer was wanted on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant by the London Police Service for the charges of manslaughter, armed robbery X2, pointing a firearm X2, use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The London Police Service investigation is in relation to March 9, 2015 homicide of Mark McCullagh on English Street in London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.