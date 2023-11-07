Windsor murder victim suffered 12-14 'firearm injuries' in 2018 death
A Windsor jury has learned details of the cause of death in the murder of a university of Windsor student.
It's in relation to a murder trial of a Brampton man, charged in the death of a Mississauga man killed here in Windsor.
Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was killed on Aug. 27, 2018, while he stood at the corner of University and Ouellette avenues.
Monday, court heard he suffered 14 "firearm injuries" from 12 to 14 gunshots.
A jury of 14-people is hearing the case against 27-year-old Kahli Johnson-Phillips of Brampton.
According to the pathologist, Pantlitz-solomon was shot in the chest, torso, abdomen, both thighs and buttocks — he also suffered gunshot wounds to his left forearm and hand.
The trial continues Tuesday.
