A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police seized an illegal firearm from a home in east Windsor.

The Drugs and Guns Unit was active in an investigation involving the suspected illegal possession of a firearm.

Officers from the DIGS unit identified a suspect wanted in relation to the case.

Investigators also obtained judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 900 block of Banwell Road.

On Friday around 2 p.m., members of the Emergency Services Unit found the male suspect in the 8400 block of Wyandotte Street East, where he was arrested without incident.

Subsequent to the arrest, the search warrant was executed.

A rifle, rifle magazine, and a quantity of ammunition was located and seized from the residence.

Antonio Chiarappa, 28, from Windsor, is charged with possessing a firearm without holding a licence and possessing a prohibited device (magazine) without holding a licence.

The matter remains under active investigation by the DIGS Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.