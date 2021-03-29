WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city Council has agreed to a one-year pilot project, offering electric scooters and bikes for rent.

Bird Canada Inc., won the bidding process and will offer 600 devices for rent between May and October; 500 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes.

According to city documents, if each device is rented for 184 days, it will generate $110,400 for the city.

Administrators say that money will be used to pay for staff time along with sign and pavement markings.

Bird Canada must also pay the city $1 per device per day, monthly.

“Administration has reviewed the overall costs of administering the pilot project and the estimated revenue is more than sufficient to cover expected staff time that will be spent on this initiative.”