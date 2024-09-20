National volleyball championship to come to UWindsor’s Toldo Centre

The University of Windsor has been given the privilege of hosting the 2026 U Sports men’s Volleyball Championship at the Toldo Centre.

The 57th edition of the U Sports championship will feature eight teams, including the host Lancers, over a three-day tournament. The winner will hoist the Tantramar trophy, first awarded in 1967 and named after the Tantramar Marshes near New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University.

James Gravelle has been the head coach of the Lancers men's volleyball team since 2013.

"We have a group of nine fourth year players and so we're excited for the opportunity, for that group to be able to work together this season in their fourth year and next year when we're going to be hosting nationals," said Gravelle.

Quintin Greenidge is a biology student and a second-year player of the Lancer’s men's volleyball team.

"It’s very exciting,” said Greenidge. “And having all the support from Windsor with our alumni here coming this weekend, it's just a feeling of excitement and gratitude that we have the opportunity to host this."

The top tier tournament will run March 13 to March 15, 2026, featuring 11 games.