WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police respond to a gun call at local high school

    Officers responded to Vincent Massey Secondary School at 1800 Liberty St. in Windsor, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Officers responded to Vincent Massey Secondary School at 1800 Liberty St. in Windsor, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    There is no threats to public safety following an incident involving a gun at a local high school.

    Police said a person wearing a ski mask entered Vincent Massey Secondary School in Windsor with a gun.

    Officers quickly arrived on scene, conducting a thorough search. The investigation wrapped with the threat unfounded.

    The school was never placed in a hold and secure, as per the Windsor police.

