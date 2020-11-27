WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Lakeshore establishment has been added to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

WECHU says there was a possible risk of exposure at Loose Goose Restopub and Lounge at 480 Advanced Blvd.

The dates of possible exposure are Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

The health unit says it will reach out directly to anyone identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case to provide further instructions.

The WECHU lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed

The potential exposures listed on the page are considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited any of the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV News is reaching out to the Loose Goose for comment.