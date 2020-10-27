WINDSOR, ONT. -- Amherstburg’s newest indie book store will virtually host its first speaker in the launch of its series on the climate crisis.

The River Bookshop will kick-off the speaker series on Wednesday, Oct. 28 with Guelph MPP and president of the Ontario Green Party Mike Schreiner for his speech topic “A Greener and More Caring Ontario.”

“Our bookshop aspires to be a powerful voice for an even better community. To do that we realize that we have to take on topics of real importance,” says Richard Peddie, owner and book seller. “Today climate change is an existential threat to mankind. It’s negative impacts are not just occurring in California, Florida or the Arctic -they are happening right here in Ontario and Essex county. We are honoured that Mike Schreiner has agreed to kick off this series”

The series will launch at the bookshop’s Hole in the Wall event space upstairs of the store at 7 p.m. Audience members can reserve a seat at the event space or register for access to a link to tune in from home by emailing The River Bookshop.

“I am delighted to kickoff this important series,” says Mike Schreiner. “ Because the choices we make today on how we address the climate crisis, while rebooting our lives, will shape how we live for generations to come.”