WINDSOR
Windsor

    • SIU seeking occupants of vehicle caught on camera during fatal police-involved shooting

    Grey sedan caught on video. (Source: SIU) Grey sedan caught on video. (Source: SIU)
    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is searching for the occupants of a vehicle caught on security cameras during a fatal police-involved shooting on Goyeau Street.

    A grey sedan can be seen parked at the Food Basics at 880 Goyeau Street, Windsor on Sept. 6 around 10:30 a.m.

    The SIU is looking for the people who were in the vehicle, as they believe they witnessed interactions with police and the events leading to the shooting that killed a 57-year-old man.

    Police initially were said to have responded to a report of a person with a weapon at 790 Goyeau Street.

    According to the SIU, there was an interaction that followed, resulting in the man getting shot by an officer. The victim was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

    Anyone with information on the incident or who may know who was in the grey sedan at the time of the incident is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online

