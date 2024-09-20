Windsor mom charged in drowning death of her 5-year-old child

Windsor police say a 25-year-old mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child in the family’s backyard pool.

Officers responded to a report of a drowning at a residence in the 4200 block of Barton Crescent in Windsor on Sept. 9.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and quickly recovered the child from the bottom of the home’s backyard pool.

Police and members of Windsor Fire & Rescue Services performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive child pending the arrival of emergency medical services.

Police say despite these efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit investigated and arrested a 25-year-old woman on Sept. 19.

She has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://catchcrooks.com.