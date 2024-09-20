Peaceful transition of power after Caldwell First Nation election

A peaceful transition of power is taking place at the Caldwell First Nation after its recent election held on Sept. 14.

Nikki van Oirschot has been elected as the new Chief of Caldwell First Nation, defeating Chief Mary Duckworth and Councillor Larry Johnson, both of whom have previously held the role.

"It's such an honour to represent Caldwell First Nation and its people," said Chief van Orischot.

Chief van Orischot told CTV News there's great anticipation as she looks forward to the important work ahead and cherishes the opportunity to serve the Caldwell community, while moving forward on the issues that matter most to its members.

"We have a really great legacy of strong leadership and ancestors who have paved the way for us,” she said.

“We're standing on their shoulders and we're carrying that legacy on. So, we have to work hard to make sure we keep building this community, keep bringing people home and increase our transparency and accountability and our engagement with the community."

Chief van Oirschot said she is committed to leading with action, guided by the values of transparency, integrity and respect for traditions, with a focus on creating tangible outcomes for the community, ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and addressing the most pressing needs of Caldwell First Nation.

"We want to focus on continuing to build the reserve, continuing to bring people home,” Chief van Oirschot explained.

“We want to listen to the needs of the community. We want to do more for our elders and our seniors, make sure we're meeting their needs. Also providing opportunities for entrepreneurs and people to work. Opportunities for our youth and our community and just generally getting a sense of what the community wants. Now that we're starting to establish back here, what are they wanting to see in this beautiful community that we're building?”

Chief Nikki van Oirschot of the Caldwell First Nation. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Meantime, former Chief Mary Duckworth said she's grateful for everything that's been accomplished throughout the Caldwell community and is excited for what the future holds.

"I think we have to look at it as it's exciting times," Duckworth said. "Within the next few years, even more leaders will emerge from the nation."

"I always look at it as the people have spoken and when the people speak, a decision has been rendered and we just have to accept it and be grateful for everything that we were able to do and work together. It's all gratitude."

Former Chief Duckworth noted among the recent achievements made for the historic First Nation is the recent return of members to their ancestorial lands, after being forcibly removed more than two centuries ago.

"I think the ability to be able to bring people back onto the First Nation I feel was an accomplishment and a historic one at that. But there were so many things that have happened, there's just so much. But I think that's one thing that I'll be forever grateful that I was a part of, I was there when that happened."

Councillor Ian Duckworth retained his seat, and three new councillors, Randy DeGraw, Melissa Reid and Stan Scott, were also elected.

The first band council meeting of the new three-year term is set to take place on Sept. 25.

“We really are excited to get to work and keep this legacy going,” van Oirschot added.

“And we really want to continually engage our community, find out where the gaps are, fill those gaps and provide exactly what it is that they're needing."