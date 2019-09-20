Big Brother may soon be watching more areas of Windsor.

City Council will consider installing more cameras when it meets on Monday.

Windsor is getting a one-time $4.3 million top up from the federal gas tax program.

The city plans to use about $450,000 of that total to upgrade its camera technology from analog to digital, and look at installing new cameras across the city.

The issue will be discussed at Monday's council meeting.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV News he believes the benefits are two-fold.

He notes many of the cameras will be linked to the police communication centre, and it will allow the dispatcher to assess the scene before calling in officers.

"If they see that it's an issue involving 20 people, well then that provides and warrants a different response than if it's one or two people," says Dilkens.

Dilkens adds the cameras will also allow for better traffic management.

He says the initial focus of the new cameras, if approved, would be in the downtown core.

The one-time federal gas tax funds will also pay for tree maintenance, recycling construction on University Avenue and infrastructure improvements on the Sixth Concession.