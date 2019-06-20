

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released surveillance video of a car with hopes it will help find the driver of a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the crash on Dougall at E.C. Row Expressway on Monday at about 12:45 p.m.

Investigators have released video surveillance of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a red four-door Chevrolet Impala. Police say the collision with the motorcycle occurred just out of camera view.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the involved motorcycle had fresh front-end damage.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene and classified the investigation as a hit-and-run matter, as information was received that a suspect vehicle had collided with the motorcycle, and then fled the area.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle had been travelling southbound on Dougall Avenue, then attempted to make a U-turn, when it collided with the motorcycle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet. The suspect vehicle should have fresh damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.