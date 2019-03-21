

CTV Windsor





A former councillor in Chatham-Kent is calling foul against the municipality's integrity commissioner.

Derek Robertson alleges he is being treated unfairly by Paul Watson, a former councillor turned integrity commissioner.

Watson has been investigating a complaint that was submitted last November alleging Robertson breached the Council Code of Conduct.

It's for Robertson's involvement in a business owner's application for a building permit.

Robertson claims he did nothing wrong, and never interfered in the process.

Robertson also claims a draft report of the investigation was sent to his lawyer before he was even interviewed on Monday.

The municipality’s Chief Legal Officer, John Norton, issued a statement on Wednesday.

It said “I understand that on Monday the integrity commissioner conducted an interview and is now finalizing his report. I expect it will take several more weeks before he finalizes his report and submits it for council’s consideration.”

Robertson tells CTV Windsor former mayor Randy Hope filed the complaint after his election defeat in October. Hope has not returned calls by CTV News to comment on the allegation.

Norton also said “the integrity commissioner does not report to, and is not accountable to, any member of the municipal staff.”

Council appointed Watson to act as integrity commissioner for Chatham-Kent in 2016. Watson is a lawyer and former member of council who was also recently appointed as the integrity commissioner for the City of Sarnia.

Norton added once the integrity commissioner’s final report is received by the municipal clerk, it will be made available to the public as is required by provincial law.

Council can also make any decision on recommendations in the final report.