WINDSOR, ONT. -- A day program is opening at Windsor Water World due to other centres being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Windsor is partnering with a variety of community agencies for the program.

“With places like libraries and community centres closed due to COVID-19, we know our homeless residents are having trouble finding a safe place to go during the day while adhering to directives for social distancing,” said Windsor community development and health services commissioner Jelena Payne.

“By partnering with some great agencies, we’re able to provide a safe, clean location and personal supports to help everyone get through this pandemic,” adds Payne.

Windsor Water World is located at 400 Wyandotte Street East and the day program will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Support agencies on site include Canadian Mental Health Association, Family Services Windsor-Essex Street Outreach Team and the CommUnity Partnership.

City officials say light refreshments and activities are also offered, while respecting physical distancing requirements.