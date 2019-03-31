

A hole in Tecumseh's council chambers has been filled.

Marg Misek-Evans is set to become the town's new chief administrative officer starting april 8 following the retirement of Tony Haddad.

She has over 30 years of experience in municipal politics.

Misek-Evans was most recently the city of Sarnia's chief administrative officer.

Town council and Misek-Evans “mutually parted ways”.

Back in 2016 a third party investigator released a report saying Sarnia mayor Mike Bradley had harassed and bullied several senior employees including Misek-Evans.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says they want to look past the drama moving forward