Marg Misek-Evans named Tecumseh's new chief administrative officer
Marg Misek-Evans
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 2:32PM EDT
A hole in Tecumseh's council chambers has been filled.
Marg Misek-Evans is set to become the town's new chief administrative officer starting april 8 following the retirement of Tony Haddad.
She has over 30 years of experience in municipal politics.
Misek-Evans was most recently the city of Sarnia's chief administrative officer.
Town council and Misek-Evans “mutually parted ways”.
Back in 2016 a third party investigator released a report saying Sarnia mayor Mike Bradley had harassed and bullied several senior employees including Misek-Evans.
Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says they want to look past the drama moving forward