WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Islamic Association has initiated a relief fund to help those impacted by the devastating explosion in Beirut earlier this month.

The WIA started a Lebanon Relief Fund to collect donations toward the aid efforts in Lebanon.

“Muslim community of Windsor expresses full solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Lebanon and offer sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims,” a news release from the WIA states. “We pray for the speedy recovery to the injured. Preliminary estimates suggest more than 300,000 people have been displaced by the explosions. The severity and fragility of the current situation requires significant aid and relief efforts.”

The explosion on Aug. 4 at the main port of Lebanon in the country’s capital has reportedly killed at least 149 people and injured more than 5,000.

The federal government has announced to match donations made by Canadians, the release states. Every dollar donated by Canadians to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members between Aug. 4 and Aug. 24 will be matched.