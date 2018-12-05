

CTV Windsor





Four people from Windsor-Essex are facing several drug charges after a joint investigation near a prison west of Kingston.

On Nov. 19, a joint investigation between the OPP Penitentiary Squad, Napanee Detachment and Correctional Service of Canada resulted in a drug seizure near the Bath Institution.

Investigators seized over 54 grams of cannabis resin, 170 grams of tobacco and a variety of pills.

The total value of the seizure has an estimated institutional value of over $24,000.

Joshua Erdodi, 31, from Windsor, was arrested and charged with:

-Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis

-3 counts of Possession of a substance in schedule 1 (other than heroin) for the purpose of trafficking

-Possession of a substance in schedule 1 opioid (other drug) for the purpose of trafficking

-Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Fail to Comply with a Recognizance

Melissa Ann Iler, 37, Barbara Anne Montgomery, 38, Ryan Durocher, 40, all from Essex, were charged with

-Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis.

-Conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

A fifth person, Scott McLaughlan, 50, from Loyalist Township was charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

McLaughlin and Erdodi remain in custody and the three others accused were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee, on Jan. 8.

Police say the investigation is continuing with additional charges pending.