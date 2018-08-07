

CTV Windsor





A Go Fund Me page has been started for the young son of a woman police say was murdered.

Gavin is the 10-year-old son of Autumn Taggart, who is also known as Maya Madolyn.

Taggart was killed in June at an apartment building on University Avenue West near McKay Ave.

One of her friends, Travis Reitsma, has started the online fundraising campaign.

Gavin is now living with his father Chris and his partner Krystle.

“To help with caring for Gavin over the summer months, Krystle took a leave of absence from her job. The resulting decrease in household income has added extra strain to a family already dealing with unimaginable circumstances,” the GoFundMe page says.

“A donation to this campaign will help get them through the rest of the summer, allowing them to buy food, clothing, and to pay the bills. This fall, on top of starting Grade 5, Gavin and his family will be moving into a larger home in order to better accommodate their new living conditions. Donations will also contribute to moving expenses and new clothing and school supplies for Gavin.”

Taggert, 31, died of blunt force trauma. Police say her son was in the apartment at the time of her death.

The online fundraising campaign notice also says that, "Maya was an incomparably kind-hearted person who loved her 10-year-old son Gavin more than anything."