WINDSOR, ONT. -- More than 440 pounds of Khat concealed in cardboard boxes in the trailer of a commercial truck headed to Canada was seized at the Ambassador Bridge last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Detroit were conducing inspections of transports leaving the United States Thursday evening when they selected a commercial truck for further examination.

CBP says officers discovered what was later found to be Khat in cardboard moving boxes.

Khat, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, includes the chemicals cathine and cathinone which are controlled under the Controlled Substances Act.

Cathine is a “schedule IV stimulant” and cathinone a “Schedule I stimulant”, meaning it has a high potential for abuse, a news release from CBP states.

The drug has no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the U.S. and a “lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision.”

“Whether entering or exiting the United States, CBP personnel work tirelessly to ensure the integrity of our shared border with Canada,” said port director Devin Chamberlain. “I’m proud of the continued successes our officers have in keeping illicit drugs from crossing our borders.”