    • Erie Street shooting suspect arrested while attempting to board plane: Windsor police

    Windsor police are looking to identify the people and vehicles in the photo as part of a shots fired investigation. May 23, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking to identify the people and vehicles in the photo as part of a shots fired investigation. May 23, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    A 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week was arrested Friday while attempting to board a flight out of the country, according to Windsor police.

    Shortly after 4 a.m. on May 19, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 700-block of Erie Street East.

    A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out between two men on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape. As the SUV drove westbound, police said one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two men then fled eastbound on foot.

    Police said no physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, while the firearm used remains outstanding.

    Investigators identified the shooting suspect as a 23-year-old resident of LaSalle and issued a warrant for his arrest early Friday afternoon.

    In an update Friday evening, Windsor police said the suspect was taken into custody in the Greater Toronto Area while attempting to board a flight out of the country.

    The suspect is facing the following charges:

    • Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person
    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon
    • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence
    • Possession of a concealed weapon
    • Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
    • Failure to comply with a release order

    The arrest was made by the Windsor Police Service, in collaboration with the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and other law enforcement partners.

