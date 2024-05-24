$80,000 fine handed to Windsor construction company after workers injured

A Windsor construction company has been fined $80,000 after a workplace injury.

Amico Contractors Inc. was convicted on May 1, 2024, according to a news release Thursday from the Ministry of Labour.

The MOL said two workers were injured when they fell while on a work platform on July 2, 2022. It happened at a construction project at 1900 6th Concession Road in LaSalle, Ont.

“Amico Contractors Inc. failed to ensure that the platform was constructed and installed to support the weight of the workers, as required by section 134(1)(a) of Regulation 213/91, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act,” according to the ministry.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Amico was fined $80,000 by Justice Shannon Pollock.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.