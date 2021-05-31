WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor resident is calling on council to make changes to Sandpoint Beach following a drowning last weekend that killed a 24-year-old man.

“Sandpoint Beach is the only natural sandy beach in Windsor which has the hottest and longest summers in all of Canada,” writes Angelo Marignani, in a letter of recommendation addressed to the Mayor and Council.

He suggests the removal of people from the western end of Sandpoint where historically all the drownings have occurred.

“While consulting with engineers, architects and residents, it is strongly recommended that the western end become a hardened shoreline with attractive fencing and proper signage using pictograms to emphasize the water’s DANGER,” he writes.

He also suggests the patrolling of Auxiliary Police to ensure safety until the beach officially opens.

Officials with Windsor Police confirm the missing body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from Lake St. Clair Thursday thanks to the OPP Marine Unit and Dive team.

Windsor Police tweeting, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family & friends.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill are scheduled to make an announcement regarding future changes to Sandpoint Beach at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on the City's Facebook page.