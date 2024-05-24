Search continues for missing swimmers in Windsor

WINDSOR
    The search continues Friday after a report of a possible drowning at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.

    Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.

    The call came in shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday and officers learned that two men were swimming just west of the beach when they suddenly went under the water and did not resurface.

    A search was quickly initiated with the support of the Windsor Police Marine Unit and drones. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Medical Services, and the Canadian and U.S .Coast Guards were also involved in the efforts.

    The two missing men are described as East Indian, in their 20s, and wearing only swimming trunks.

    Police said the search will continue today with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police’s dive team.

