WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor International Film Festival is one step closer to hosting a drive-in along the waterfront this summer.

Based on a report to council, WIFF is looking to have a drive-in festival.

Windsor city council waived fees of just over $28,000 during Monday’s meeting allowing WIFF to secure the festival plaza, civic terrace and parking.

The festival will incur all other costs including the audio-visual equipment needed.

The registered dates fall between Aug. 28 and Sept. 12.

Organizers tell CTV News they continue to work on the details, but are happy to clear a big hurdle.