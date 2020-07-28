Advertisement
Windsor International Film Festival planning riverfront drive-in
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:59PM EDT
Windsor International Film Festival in Windsor, Ont., Oct. 12, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor International Film Festival is one step closer to hosting a drive-in along the waterfront this summer.
Based on a report to council, WIFF is looking to have a drive-in festival.
Windsor city council waived fees of just over $28,000 during Monday’s meeting allowing WIFF to secure the festival plaza, civic terrace and parking.
The festival will incur all other costs including the audio-visual equipment needed.
The registered dates fall between Aug. 28 and Sept. 12.
Organizers tell CTV News they continue to work on the details, but are happy to clear a big hurdle.