WINDSOR, ONT. -- Organizers of the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) say they have cancelled the 2020 festival in order to ensure the safety and well-being of patrons, volunteers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was planned for this November.

“The safety and comfort of our audience and of our team is our top priority,” said Vincent Georgie, WIFF executive director.

Georgie says it was a difficult decision, but it was also in many ways an easy decision.

“WIFF is about bringing people together through film,” says Georgie. “WIFF is about watching and discussing the best Canadian and International films, seeing old friends in the theatres, making new friends in the lineups and celebrating at the parties all over downtown Windsor. Anything short of this is simply not the WIFF we all want and love.”

WIFF 2019 was a banner year for the organization, with record-breaking ticket sales of over 42,000 and being named Canada’s #1 Volunteer-run Film Festival by TIFF Film Circuit.

“In speaking to our many industry and local partners, we have come to this decision together” said Georgie. “In 2019, we had an exceptional year and we look forward to using this time to build on that momentum to plan the most incredible edition of WIFF 2021”.

WIFF will continue to promote the art of film and stay connected to patrons, fans and the community via creative opportunities and partnerships in 2020.

The event is expected to continue in 2021.