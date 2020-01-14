Windsor company wants to be city’s first cannabis license holder
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 4:24PM EST
Dan Crosby, president Pure Fusion Cannabis, in Windsor on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- A local company is hoping to be Windsor's first cannabis license holder.
Pure Fusion Cannabis will offer extraction, packaging, labelling, storage and formulation services to the cannabis industry.
Located on Sylvester Drive in Tecumseh, representatives of the company say their 60,000-square-foot facility will be state of the art.
They tell CTV News they will apply for a license on Feb. 1.