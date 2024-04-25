Jane’s Walk takes to streets and sidewalks of Windsor and Essex County

An annual festival celebrating walkable communities and neighbourhoods hits the streets this weekend and next at a time when the conversation about walkability and public safety are top of mind for many.

Jane Jacobs was a writer and activist whose main message was that cities are something for everybody, created by everybody.

And that’s what Jane’s walk is all about.

“They are walking tours and community events that all celebrate the idea of getting into the streets, knowing your neighbours, knowing your neighborhood and really experiencing the city and the region in a way that's a little bit different than the normal way,” said Sarah Morris, the event organizer.

Jane’s Walk has been taking place in Windsor since 2009 but is also a global phenomenon, with events taking place in more than 500 cities.

This year’s local event is spread over the next two weekends, this weekend in Essex County and next weekend in Windsor and Tecumseh.

“We have walks that are focused on history, the environment, architecture, art, so every time you're getting a different lens on a different place,” said Morris.

From Amherstburg to Kingsville and Sandwich Towne to downtown, one of the key principles of the event is getting out and walking the hood.

The Jane’s Walk Festival features guided walking tours. All walks take place, rain or shine and the online guide gives some insight into what each walk is about, how flat or hilly the walk is and some information about who is guiding the tour.

It’s also part of the city’s recent downtown revitalization plan: making people feel safe under one of Jacob’s key principles: the more people, the more eyeballs, the more crime deterrence.

“Having more people equals safety. Having that is part of what makes a healthy community,” said Morris.

The first Jane’s Walk events kick off Friday from noon to 1:00 p.m. in Leamington.

A complete schedule is available here.